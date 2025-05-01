Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes may face higher bills or disruption as outdated energy meters are phased out

Over 300,000 homes could lose heating and hot water if their RTS meters aren't replaced by June 30

The Radio Teleswitching System (RTS) is being phased out, and energy companies are behind on meter replacements

Ofgem warns of potential issues, including continuous heating or hot water, and inaccurate billing

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has raised concerns about the slow progress, especially in rural areas

Households with RTS meters are urged to contact their supplier to arrange a replacement before the deadline

Industry officials have said over 300,000 homes are at risk of losing access to hot water and heating when their electricity meters are deactivated on Monday, June 30.

Energy companies have said that, given the current pace of meter replacements, thousands of Radio Teleswitching System (RTS) meters are unlikely to be upgraded before the technology is phased out.

The RTS system, used by older electricity meters to manage heating and hot water, relies on a longwave radio frequency to switch between peak and off-peak rates.

But the technology is becoming outdated, and energy companies face a deadline to replace affected meters by June 30.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

An Energy UK spokesperson, representing energy firms, confirmed that as of March 31, 430,000 households were still using RTS meters, with over 1,000 being replaced daily.

Campaigners warn that this suggests more than 300,000 households could be left without a working meter from July 1. Most homes with standard meters, whether or not they have a smart meter, will not be impacted.

Ned Hammond, Energy UK’s deputy director for customers, told BBC Radio 4’s You And Yours programme that the rate of replacement is rising, but added: “Obviously we’d need to increase from there significantly still to replace all the meters by the end of June.”

Asked whether it is impossible to get every RTS meter switched over by June 30, he said: “I wouldn’t want to say impossible – but clearly very, very difficult to get to that point.”

What will happen if my RTS meter is switched off?

Industry regulator Ofgem has warned that the risks of having a non-functioning meter include heating and hot water left continually on or off, electric storage heaters charging at inappropriate times, potentially resulting in higher bills, and the supplier being unable to track electricity usage during peak or off-peak periods.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has written to both the watchdog and the Government to express concerns over the pace and communication of the meter replacement programme.

The coalition argued that the replacement effort is significantly behind schedule, with energy suppliers failing to meet existing targets, leaving thousands of customers - particularly in rural Scotland - without a clear plan for replacement.

How do I upgrade my RTS meter?

According to Ofgem, you may have a RTS meter if:

Your home has a separate switch box near your meter with a Radio Teleswitch label on it

Your home is heated using electricity or storage heaters

There is no gas supply to your area

You get cheaper energy at different times of day, for example, on an Economy 7 tariff

If you haven’t been contacted, Ofgem recommends contacting your supplier to arrange the replacement. But beware if someone contacts you claiming you need to pay to change your meter because it is likely to be a scam.

A Smart Energy GB spokeswoman said: “Most RTS meter replacements will be a smart meter, which can be programmed to deliver a similar service to RTS and offer the best option for the vast majority of homes and businesses.

“Smart meters provide accurate, automatic meter readings and give you greater visibility over your energy usage, helping you to manage your usage and save money. With a smart meter you’ll also have access to a range of tariffs to suit your situation.”

