Russian invasion of Ukraine hits fish and chip shops in Mid Sussex ... and beyond

That’s according to the National Federation of Fish Friers who say that the fish and chip industry is suffering because of the knock-on effect of Covid, the potential return to 20 per vent VAT and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia.

Martyn Jupp and his family have run Mid Sussex’s oldest chippie - Jupps Fish and Chips in Burgess Hill - for more than 60 years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said Russia supplies around 40-60 per cent of white fish in the UK and a disruption to supplies “would affect every fish and chip shop in the country.”

The fish and chip industry is under threat from rising prices

He said his own shop stocked fish from Norway and Iceland but that, too, was going up in price.

“The problem we have is that fish and chips has always been seen as a cheap takeaway. It is still the best value takeaway, but unfortunately it is not cheap any more.”

National Federation of Fish Friers president Andrew Crook said: “I’ve never had as much fear for the industry as I’m having now.

“If we get a sanction on Russian fish we can expect costs to triple.

Martyn Jupp

“It could cause fish and chip shops to go bust. I’ve already seen it happening.”

And he added: “We are in a position where we need to have a huge jump in prices. Everyone’s really worried.”

But while Martyn Jupp shares fellow chippies’ fears, he remains optimistic for the future: “Fish and chips will be around for hundreds of years to come.

“It’s trying times, but we’ll get through it.”

Olcay Guncu

Olcay Guncu, manager of Cuckfish in Cuckfield, said his stocks were mainly Icelandic but said Russian sanctions would push up prices.

“Challenging times are ahead for everybody,” he said.

He said a staff member had recently left which had helped him to keep down costs.

Liam Soong, manager of Mr Chippy in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, said he expected prices to go ‘sky high’ by next week.

He said he thought it was not the right time for the Government to return VAT to 20 per cent. “It’s up to the Government to help us.”

Andrew Cook added: “We just hope customers continue to use their local independent businesses.

“We are all going to struggle and we need their support... especially fish and chips shops.