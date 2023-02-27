Edit Account-Sign Out
Rustington cake business: We try out sweet treats at popular new Charlotte's Kitchen

When Charlotte Matthews opened her new cake shop a month ago, she had no idea how popular it would be.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
14 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:52pm

Straight away, the cakes and sweet treats at her Worthing Road shop were selling out every day, which you can read all about below.

So, with cakes selling like literal hot cakes, we thought it was a good idea to go along and try some.

Watch the video above, and see the picture below, to see how our editor Katherine got on.

1. Charlotte's Kitchen

Charlotte's Kitchen in Rustington has been busy every day since it opened at the end of January.

Photo: Katherine HM

2. Charlotte's Kitchen

Photo: Katherine HM

3. Charlotte's Kitchen

Photo: Katherine HM

4. Charlotte's Kitchen

Photo: Katherine HM

