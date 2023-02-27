When Charlotte Matthews opened her new cake shop a month ago, she had no idea how popular it would be.

Straight away, the cakes and sweet treats at her Worthing Road shop were selling out every day, which you can read all about below.

So, with cakes selling like literal hot cakes, we thought it was a good idea to go along and try some.

Watch the video above, and see the picture below, to see how our editor Katherine got on.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Charlotte's Kitchen Charlotte's Kitchen in Rustington has been busy every day since it opened at the end of January. Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

2 . Charlotte's Kitchen Charlotte's Kitchen in Rustington has been busy every day since it opened at the end of January. Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

3 . Charlotte's Kitchen Charlotte's Kitchen in Rustington has been busy every day since it opened at the end of January. Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

4 . Charlotte's Kitchen Charlotte's Kitchen in Rustington has been busy every day since it opened at the end of January. Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales