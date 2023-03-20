​'I want my lawyer' cried Rustington store manager Mike Bailey as he was thrown into jail – but he had a smile on his face, knowing all the money raised from his antics would be going to West Sussex charity Wadars Animal Rescue.

Mike was locked in one of The Original Factory Shop's metal cages on Saturday, with bail for his release set at £500. In order to be freed, Mike had to raise this money through donations from customers and passers-by on the day.

Meanwhile, colleagues were doing all they could to raise money to keep him in there was long as possible. For every £25 they raised, Mike had to stay in jail for an additional hour, regardless of whether he reached his bail.

Throughout the day, there was also a bake sale and tombola, and as a result, £687.19 was raised for the Ferring-based animal rescue charity overall.

Mike said: "I’m a free man! It was brilliant to see such a great turnout from the local community and we are happy to have helped raise money for our local charity partner Wadars. My time in jail was a swift one but I’d be happy to do it all over again for such a fantastic cause.”

The Original Factory Shop at 15 Churchill Parade, Rustington, will continue to support Wadars Animal Rescue throughout the year through in-store charity boxes and donations from carrier bag purchases and swipes of The Original Factory Shop Club Card.

