'Sadness' as Horsham store announces closure after years in the town

Ladies fashion boutique Sienna Rocks – which has been in Swan Walk shopping centre for nearly 12 years and in Horsham itself for around 20 years – is to shut up shop.

Owner Jo Lynch said: “We don’t want to close. We’re really really sad, but we have to leave.” She said the shop could not continue because of huge increases in rates and rent.

“We have lovely loyal customers, about half of them come in regularly and we get to know them really well. Everyone is coming into the shop saying they are going to miss it.”

Sadly, Jo said, staff at the shop would be losing their jobs. “We have eight members of staff who are a fantastic team. All our customers love them but they are all being made redundant and have to find new jobs.”

She added: "We appreciate very much all the support and love we have had since announcing the closure.” Many customers have taken to social media to express their sorrow. One said: “Such a shame, a lovely independent shop with gorgeous items.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this news. My ‘go to ‘ shop for lovely stylish clothes over many years – will be missed.” And another added: “Thank you for elevating colour selections and fabulous fashion options. We'll miss your originality and quality!”

Yet another added: “It is my 'go to' shop for birthday presents. I have friends who travel from Leatherhead and Wallington to shop there. You will be missed.”

No closure date has yet been set. However, the shop’s own brand – Cadenza Italy – will still be available online at www.cadenzaitaly.co.uk And it is also available in other shops all over the UK. “I will be focusing on that,” said Jo.

1 . Sienna Rocks.jpg Sienna Rocks - which has been in Swan Walk for nearly 12 years and in Horsham for around 20 years - is to close down Photo: Sarah Page