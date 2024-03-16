Sainsbury's card payment system fails as stores nationwide affected: Everything we know so far
and live on Freeview channel 276
Card payments are not being accepted at hundreds of stores, with only cash accepted.
The supermarket has also had to cancel online and click and collect orders.
A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “'Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments.
"All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments.
"Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s groceries online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly, but will contact them as soon as we can to rebook orders.
"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and are working hard to fix the issue.''
This latest statement comes after the supermarket chain said it was experiencing a ‘technical issue’ which was ‘affecting some stores’, groceries online service and ‘our ability to contact customers directly’.