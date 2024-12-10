See GIANT lion arrive at Sussex National Trust property for Narnia Christmas celebration

From gorgeously decorated houses studded with Christmas trees, to fun outdoor family trails with favourite Christmas characters. It’s the perfect backdrop to make festive family memories.

Feast on festive cakes and bakes at the National Trust’s cafés. Find original gifts for your Christmas shopping without the hassle of the high street. Second-hand bookshops are great for recycled gifts.

Richard Grudzinski, experiences curator at the National Trust, said: “Our gift to our wonderful visitors at this time of year is everything they want from Christmas in a magical day out. Enjoy a taste of Christmas past with historic houses, dressed up with all the trimmings at Polesden Lacey, Petworth House, Standen and Hatchlands Park. Or join larger than life characters Shaun the Sheep™ or The Snowman™ on magical winter trails at Winkworth Arboretum and Sheffield Park and Garden.”

Here’s a roundup of some of the National Trust’s best Christmas events in Sussex. For more information see nationaltrust.org.uk/sussex

Christmas at Nymans: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, until 5 January 2025.

Step through the wardrobe into Narnia at Nymans this Christmas. Inspired by C.S. Lewis’ classic tale, ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ explore enchanting scenes on a magical, festive journey through the decorated house. A trail in the garden takes families on a voyage to Narnia, from the White Witch’s kingdom to the Beavers’ cottage. Find Father Christmas’s sleigh and sit on the throne at Cair Paravel. In the house be greeted with the warmth and sparkle of a 1940s Christmas. Follow in the footsteps of wartime evacuees, Edmund, Lucy, Susan and Peter in the kingdom of the White Witch. (Video from National Trust/Claire Hewitt)

Walking with the Snowman™ at Sheffield Park and Garden, until 12 January 2025

The World of the Snowman™ is coming to Sheffield Park and Garden for the first time this Christmas. Families are invited on a festive walk, re-living the magic of Raymond Briggs’ heart-warming picture book. Look out for twelve decorated sculptures of The Snowman™, along a winding wintry path, past beautiful lakes and trees. Traditional fairground rides, games and activities add to the fun, then warm up with hot chocolate, mince pies and festive food. On 7, 14 & 21 December 2024 The Snowman™ will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day, perfect for family photo snaps.

Walking with The Snowman™ at Sheffield Park and Garden is presented by National Trust and Wild in Art in collaboration with Snowman Enterprises Ltd, managed by Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House UK).

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director, Penguin Ventures commented: “Raymond Brigg’s timeless and magical tale of friendship continues to be a beloved part of many families’ Christmas traditions. We are delighted The Snowman art sculptures will be a part of the Sheffield Park and Garden Christmas celebrations this year”.

A Christmas Spectacular at Petworth House, until 5 January 2025

Discover a festive wonderland at Petworth House, where historic state rooms are filled with showstopping trees and twinkling lights, beautiful garlands, and atmospheric lanterns.

Mischievous mice have taken over the Marble Hall, and in the chapel you’ll find a beautiful paper-crafted nativity scene among trees waiting for your Christmas wish.

On select dates there are festive late openings when the lights sparkle after dark and a choir sings in the courtyard. There are choral performances every weekend too (until 15 December).

All I Want for Christmas at Standen, until 5 January 2025

Step inside this imaginatively decorated Arts and Crafts home at Christmas, atmospherically lit and filled with twinkling lights and festive Christmas trees. Be inspired by the centrepiece Christmas tree in the Hall, festooned and sumptuously decorated, ready for a family Christmas. There’s fun for all the family with ‘A Christmas Surprise’ trail around the garden.

And to meet Father Christmas himself, follow the trail through the garden to visit him in his woodland den. The Twilight openings are beautiful at Standen. Local choirs sing around the Christmas tree and the house is open and lit up until 6pm.

The Jungle Book Christmas at Bateman’s, until 5 January 2025

Enter the jungle and a world of festive warmth, colour, tradition and creativity. The world-renowned author of ‘The Jungle Book’, Rudyard Kipling, lived at Bateman’s for over 30 years. Discover the animals from his much-loved tale around the house. Little ones can spot the tree monkeys jumping on the bed and Baloo the bear, as well as a special Christmas cake inspired by the story.

Christmas trees celebrating Kipling’s love of India will be hung with hand-crafted jewels, birds, fruits and flowers. Browse original Jungle Book and

Christmas-inspired art by local artist Claire Fletcher, perfect as a special Christmas gift, and pop into the Mulberry Tea-Room for a warming treat.

A Medieval Christmas at Bodiam Castle, until 5 January 2025

See the castle decorated with natural foliage and greenery for a medieval-style Christmas. Find out about the lavish feasts and celebrations that were a hallmark of a medieval Christmas. Families can get stuck into medieval feast-inspired games and activities on the Merry Medieval Christmas trail (£3 per trail with prize. Suitable clothing for outdoors advised). Settle into the cosy, grotto-style tower room for enchanting candle lit tales of dragons, knights and castles on select weekends in December (free with admission).

After a crisp Christmassy walk, warm up with a hot chocolate with lashings of cream and tasty seasonal treats in the tea-room.

