See how yarnbombing has filled Worthing seafront with wonderful woolly timepieces

Knitted masterpieces have been installed all along the prom from Splash Point to West Street. The project, called Times and Seasons, is a reflection on our time during Covid and a celebration of the beauty of our natural world.

Ginny Cassell, head of the Worthing charity Storm, said: “The heartbeat of Storm charity and community group is to use our gifts and talents to make the world a better place. The ladies from our knitting and crochet group Make n Munch completed three large flower carpets during the first lockdown which were installed outside Worthing Town Hall. Since then, they have worked on various community projects, including the poppy waterfalls for Remembrance Day. This project, Times and Seasons, reflects on how during Covid-19 many of us reconnected with the beauty and rhythms of the natural world.

“Our aim is to take people on a journey through the seasons as they travel along the seafront from Splash Point to the West End. So, we have spring, summer, autumn and winter portrayed in different colour schemes. There are knitted cuckoo clocks on the 12 large ornamental lampposts and knitted watches attached to all the benches alongside some thoughtful quotations. We hope people will enjoy the installation and that it will also resonate with so many of us who have experienced loss during this time.”

Time for Worthing is the umbrella brand for Worthing, promoting the town as a place to invest, live and visit. Judy Fox, place brand and partnerships manager, said: “We’re really proud to have been able to assist with this initiative. Hobbies such as knitting and crocheting became a lifeline for many during the pandemic and the value of groups such as Storm Ministries in providing support networks for the community cannot be underestimated. Times and Seasons is a multicoloured celebration of life, not to mention a showcase of some serious knitting skills.”

