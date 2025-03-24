Shoppers queue as major retailer The Range opens new Horsham superstore

The first 50 customers at the store – at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park – were treated to goodie bags filled with more than 20 of the retailer’s most-loved products.

Lucky winners at the beginning of the queue also took home some special prizes including a Lay-Z-Spa Singapore AirJet Plus Hot Tub worth over £599, the Charleston 2 Burner BBQ worth £99.99 with a free cylinder and gas valued at over £70, courtesy of Calor Gas, and a 18v Cordless Combi Hammer Drill worth £120.

The opening was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Horsham District Council vice chairman Tony Bevis.

The Range says that a key highlight of its new homeware and gardening goods store is the introduction of a ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ selling a selection of outdoor plants, gardening tools and supplies.

Brand representatives from key suppliers, including Sodastream and Westland were on hand to offer expert advice, product demonstrations and giveaways.

The Horsham store is part of a wider expansion of The Range stores with more planned throughout the country this year.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, said: “It’s been an exciting day for The Range and our customers here in Horsham. The opening of this new store marks a milestone for us, especially with the introduction of Garden Centres by Homebase – a great new offering for gardening lovers.

“We’ve combined Homebase’s trusted expertise with the diverse range of products The Range is known for, and we can’t wait for more shoppers to experience this one-stop-shop destination for home improvement and gardening.”

The Range sells more than 140,000 products including DIY, kitchen & dining, furniture, arts & crafts and textiles. Owned and run by entrepreneur and self-made billionaire, Chris Dawson, The Range started life as a market stall trading across the south west of England.

The first store was opened in 1989 under the name CDS and there are now over 210 stores across the UK and Ireland.

The new Horsham store also offers a free click & collect service.

1 . The Range The Range new superstore opened at Broadbridge Heath Retail Park on Friday (March 21 2025). SR2503211 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

2 . The Range The Range opens in Broadbridge Heath on Friday (March 21 2025) with a wide array of goods on show. SR2503211 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

3 . The Range The Range says that a key highlight of its new Horsham store is the introduction of a ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’ selling a selection of outdoor plants, gardening tools, garden ornaments and supplies. Photo: Contributed