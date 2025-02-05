A new business at Shoreham Airport is offering people the chance to experience a gyrocopter flight in a two-seater open cockpit.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FlyGyrocopter has launched a new business, whereby people can experience flights and take part in pilot training – if they are pursuing a licence.

A gyrocopter resembles a helicopter, but its rotor system operates by air passing through it, like a wind turbine. Helicopters use an engine to drive the rotors. A gyrocopter can land and take off on very small runways, ‘allowing passengers to stop off, have a break, and get back in the air effortlessly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Customers can experience a flight in a two-seater open cockpit gyrocopter across Brighton and the South Coast. Each journey will take the passenger over fields, hills, beaches and towns allowing them to see detailed views from around 800 feet.

"Experience flights can be bought as a unique gift for a loved one or for anyone looking to try something new. Participants even have the option to take control of the gyrocopter under the expert supervision of a fully qualified flight instructor, as the aircraft is equipped with dual controls.”

FlyGyrocopter is run by former Royal Navy air traffic controller Lloyd Carnie – a fully-qualified helicopter pilot and a Gyrocopter flight instructor.

Customers have choose from three different options – a 30 minute flight, an hour-long slot or a day trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shorter option takes participants over the Brighton and Hove Coastline to Newhaven and Devils Dyke.

FlyGyrocopter is run by former Royal Navy air traffic controller Lloyd Carnie (right), a fully-qualified helicopter pilot and a Gyrocopter flight instructor. Photo: FlyGyrocopter

The 60-minute option offers Sussex views from Brighton to Beachy Head and the South Downs Ridge.

Finally, on the day trip, you can fly over the Solent and land on the Isle of Wight, ‘enjoying views of sandy beaches and stunning coastline’ and then have lunch at Sandown.

“Each flight includes a safety brief, aircraft overview and includes required flight clothing,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Customers will also get a photo sitting in the aircraft as a memento.”

Customers can choose their flight via the website – www.flygyrocopter.co.uk – and book their preferred date via the booking form.

Become a gyrocopter pilot

FlyGyrocopter offer training for individuals who want a Private Pilot licence PPL(G). Fully qualified pilots will be able to fly a gyrocopter in the UK and Europe and take non-commercial passengers such as family and friends.

The spokesperson explained: “With a PPL(G), pilots will need at least 40 hours of flight training, of which at least 15 hours is of dual time and at least ten hours of supervised solo time.”