Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

South Downs village shop celebrates fifth year as 'community hub' after closure threat

A South Downs village shop which was rescued from closure by local residents is now celebrating its fifth year serving the community.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

Lurgashall Village Shop and Post Office began trading as a community shop in 2018 after the then shopkeepers announced their retirement.

Many had feared for the shop’s future – so residents formed an action group dedicated to saving and re-launching the shop as a community shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim of the business was to develop a thriving retail community shop and post office to service a variety of customers by providing a comprehensive range of everyday grocery goods and artisan local produce supporting local businesses. And it has now become the hub of the community.

Most Popular
Residents celebrate the fifth year of success for Lurgashall village community shopResidents celebrate the fifth year of success for Lurgashall village community shop
Residents celebrate the fifth year of success for Lurgashall village community shop

A spokesperson said: “Its success and popularity are due to the valuable team of enthusiastic volunteers, friendly and experienced staff and the many regular and supportive customers who choose the village community shop for their everyday groceries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff and volunteers gathered outside the shop on Monday to celebrate the five-year milestone and raised a glass to many more successful years ahead.

There has been a shop on Lurgashall Village Green for nearly 200 years but its future was in doubt in 2017 when the resident shopkeepers announced their retirement but villagers moved swiftly to take it over.

Signing a rental lease with the new owners and with financial support from local and national grant providers, the shop underwent a full refurbishment in February 2020. The spokesperson said: “There have been many challenges but Lurgashall Village Shop and Post Office is testament to the dedication, determination and hard work of volunteers supported by the community and loyal customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Residents celebrated the fifth anniversary of Lurgashall village community shop with a special cakeResidents celebrated the fifth anniversary of Lurgashall village community shop with a special cake
Residents celebrated the fifth anniversary of Lurgashall village community shop with a special cake

"It is fair to say that the shop has become the hub of the village and has been instrumental in bringing together people from throughout the neighbourhood and forging new friendships.

Have you read? ‘Shock’ over major destruction in canal attack near Horsham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“During the Covid pandemic there were many challenges to running this small retail space including government guidelines, social distancing, staffing as well as ensuring the shelves were fully stocked.

“Lurgashall community shop rose to the challenge with volunteers and staff providing support to the vulnerable and elderly, arranging home deliveries and attracting new customers who were keen to shop local.”

South DownsPost Office