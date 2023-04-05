A South Downs village shop which was rescued from closure by local residents is now celebrating its fifth year serving the community.

Lurgashall Village Shop and Post Office began trading as a community shop in 2018 after the then shopkeepers announced their retirement.

Many had feared for the shop’s future – so residents formed an action group dedicated to saving and re-launching the shop as a community shop.

The aim of the business was to develop a thriving retail community shop and post office to service a variety of customers by providing a comprehensive range of everyday grocery goods and artisan local produce supporting local businesses. And it has now become the hub of the community.

Residents celebrate the fifth year of success for Lurgashall village community shop

A spokesperson said: “Its success and popularity are due to the valuable team of enthusiastic volunteers, friendly and experienced staff and the many regular and supportive customers who choose the village community shop for their everyday groceries.”

Staff and volunteers gathered outside the shop on Monday to celebrate the five-year milestone and raised a glass to many more successful years ahead.

There has been a shop on Lurgashall Village Green for nearly 200 years but its future was in doubt in 2017 when the resident shopkeepers announced their retirement but villagers moved swiftly to take it over.

Signing a rental lease with the new owners and with financial support from local and national grant providers, the shop underwent a full refurbishment in February 2020. The spokesperson said: “There have been many challenges but Lurgashall Village Shop and Post Office is testament to the dedication, determination and hard work of volunteers supported by the community and loyal customers.

Residents celebrated the fifth anniversary of Lurgashall village community shop with a special cake

"It is fair to say that the shop has become the hub of the village and has been instrumental in bringing together people from throughout the neighbourhood and forging new friendships.

“During the Covid pandemic there were many challenges to running this small retail space including government guidelines, social distancing, staffing as well as ensuring the shelves were fully stocked.