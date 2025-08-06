South Downs vineyard expands with new onsite winery

An acclaimed South Downs vineyard is going from strength to strength and is now expanding with the installation a new onsite winery.

Kinsbrook Vineyard in Thakeham has established a new warehouse and is introducing new specialist wine-making equipment which will make it self sufficient in grape processing, bottling and production.

It follows a Rural England Prosperity Fund grant from Horsham District Council. And the vineyard’s success has been recognised by the council during a business tour by the council’s Enterprising Horsham Business Charter Group, along with council cabinet member for enterprise Jonathan Taylor and fellow cabinet member Colette Blackburn.

The family-owned vineyard is run by Joe Beckett and Rebecca Dancer who are among the UK’s youngest vineyard owners. They produce wine at their 40-acre site with a focus on sustainability and inclusivity.

Kinsbrook Vineyard MD Joe Beckett with representatives from Horsham District Council

Since planting their first vines in 2017, the vineyard has expanded into a diverse hospitality and wine production enterprise, featuring a café deli and farmhouse restaurant, alongside an offer of tours, tastings and events. It employs some 27 staff including three apprentices from Plumpton College studying viticulture.

Councillor Jonathan Taylor said: “Local vineyards like Kinsbrook play a vital role in enriching our district’s visitor economy and food and drink sector. “I was delighted to see their onsite production facility coming to fruition and to hear that the support of our Rural England Prosperity Fund grant is helping the acceleration of their growth as a local business.” Kinsbrook MD Joe Beckett added: “The team and I really appreciated the level of interest and support shown by the council in the development and progression of our business.

"We feel that the funding granted by the REPF grant to help install our first onsite winery will help us in a number of ways, from supporting winemaking innovation and sustainability, to enabling the essential growth needed in the area to help support this rapidly growing sector.”