Southern Water threatened with £54 million penalty after improvement plan categorised as inadequate

Southern Water’s plan for future improvements has been categorised as inadequate by the water services regulation authority – and the company faces the prospect of a £54 million penalty.

Ofwat – the body responsible for economic regulation of the privatised water and sewerage industry in England – published its draft determination on Thursday, July 11 – nine months after Southern Water submitted its original proposals for future improvements.

“Given the challenges facing the sector, companies need to strive to transform their performance,” the Ofwat document read.

"That is why we incentivised each company to give us a good quality and ambitious plan that demonstrated how it will meet these challenges, the levels of performance it will deliver and the associated costs.

Southern Water's headquarters in Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

"We assess these plans against our minimum expectations and against other companies' plan to identify those that show levels of ambition that help to push the whole sector forward.

"We also identify where a company's plan has not been prepared to the level of quality we require.

"On assessing the quality and ambition of the 2025-30 business plan that Southern Water submitted to us in October 2023, overall, we have categorised the plan as inadequate.”

Ofwat expressed its view that Southern Water's plan ‘does not meet the minimum expectations’ in the round despite ‘significant intervention’.

The regulator added: “As a result, we will apply a financial penalty of £54 million to Southern Water if it does not improve its plan enough ahead of our final decisions in December 2024.”

Southern Water is now considering the water regulator’s initial proposals for how customer bills and investment plans will look between 2025 and 2030.

Stuart Ledger, Southern Water’s chief financial officer, said: “Since submitting our business plan in October, we have continued to engage with stakeholders and customers, to feed into Ofwat’s process.

“We are now reviewing Ofwat’s draft determination, and we will publish our response on August 28, ahead of Ofwat’s final determination in December 2024.”

Ofwat said it will ‘also apply different cost sharing rates’ if Southern Water’s plan is not improved.

"This means the company bears a higher proportion of any overspends of its cost allowances and has to give a higher proportion of any underspends back to customers,” a spokesperson added.

"We have provided the company with detailed feedback and are working with Southern Water to develop options on how it can confidently meet its legal responsibilities and the work needed.

"If Southern Water gives us the assurance and confidence we expect, we may move the company out of the 'inadequate' category and reduce or remove its financial penalty. This will be reviewed ahead of our final decision in December 2024.”