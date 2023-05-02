Stagecoach offers Sussex bus passengers a chance to win a year's free travel

​​Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has launched a Coronation-themed competition to give its customers a chance to win free travel for a year.

From May 1 to 9, customers are encouraged to take a photograph of a specially designed poster and share it on their social media accounts. The poster, which features a large crown and the hashtag #KingOfTheBus, will be situated on buses across the UK, giving as many people as possible the opportunity to take part in the competition.

Three entries will be chosen at random to win a ticket which entitles them to free travel in their local area for a full year.

To further mark this occasion, Stagecoach has seven buses featuring a bespoke Coronation design which will be in service across the UK, as far north as Cumbria and as far South as Exeter.

Stagecoach has seven buses with coronation theming

In line with the operator’s commitment to sustainability and serving its local community, customers travelling on the day of the Coronation will receive a memento that ties in with His Majesty, King Charles’ love of gardening. While stocks last, Stagecoach employees will hand out biodegradable cards embedded with wildflower seeds, with the flowers to be enjoyed for weeks following the Coronation.

Stagecoach depots across the country will be joining in the celebrations, hosting afternoon teas, lunches and parties for colleagues to commemorate the historic occasion.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK managing director for Stagecoach, said: “This is an exciting time for us as a proud British company to come together and celebrate with our colleagues and the communities we serve.

