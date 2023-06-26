A fleet of brand new low emission buses have started to be introduced across the coast in West Sussex following a £5.3m investment.

Bus operator Stagecoach last week started to introduce a fleet of 22 brand new low emission buses on the Coastliner 700 – that connects the Hampshire and West Sussex coast.

This latest investment represents the largest fleet of new vehicles introduced by the company since the Covid pandemic.

Gordon Frost, interim managing director for Stagecoach South, said: “We are delighted to be launching these 22 new low emission vehicles which represent a significant investment in our services for the local community.

Bus operator Stagecoach last week started to introduce a fleet of 22 brand new low emission buses on the Coastliner 700 – that connects the Hampshire and West Sussex coast. Photo: Stagecoach

“It’s great to see more people choosing sustainable travel to help our local environment. We hope the new buses and improved timetable make the decision even easier, whether you’re off to work or out with friends.”

The £5.3m investment by Stagecoach will ‘help cut carbon emissions in the area’, the bus company said.

The new low-emission buses will serve the communities along the coast between Portsmouth, Havant, Emsworth, Chichester, Bognor Regis, Yapton and Littlehampton.

The all-new double decker buses feature at the seat USB charging ports, plus audio and visual next-stop announcements – ‘making bus services as accessible as possible for all of its passengers’.

The £5.3m investment by Stagecoach will ‘help cut carbon emissions in the area’, the bus company said. Photo: Stagecoach

The new buses follow a recent enhancement to the Coastliner 700 bus timetable, which was introduced from April 2.

These service improvements saw buses between Chichester and Bognor Regis running every 10 minutes, with buses every 20 minutes between Portsmouth and Chichester as well as between Chichester, Yapton and Littlehampton.

With the Governments £2 capped single fare scheme extended until the end of October 2023, Stagecoach said ‘it’s the perfect time to explore the beautiful coastal communities by bus’.

Gordon added: "The £2 single bus fare cap scheme is a great initiative to give the bus a try and for those who may be struggling with the rising costs of living, and those who rely on buses to get to work, school or college.

"It’s important that our local communities and visitors to the area use public transport and this latest package of improvements will give them the experience to encourage them to do just that, instead of driving their cars, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in the area.”