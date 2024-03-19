Subway: How to get a free meal for your child in Sussex and Surrey this Easter holiday
Subway’s popular Kids Eat Free deal will be returning to participating restaurants across the UK for the Easter school holidays, from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14.
"One free kids meal, which includes a four inch sub, a snack, and a drink, will be redeemable through purchasing any full price footlong sub, at participating Subway restaurants,” a spokesperson said.
"Having first launched during October half term last year to help families navigate the cost-of-living crisis, Subway is bringing back the popular value-for-money offer for the Easter term break.
“The Kids Eat Free deal aims to help families enjoy days out together, without having to worry so much about the cost of feeding the whole family.”
For offer details and a list of participating restaurants, visit:
Kirstey Elston, marketing director at Subway UK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free offer – the deal is all about supporting families and helping them save money, whilst they enjoy quality time out together during the school holidays!”
The Kids Eat Free offer is part of Subway’s ‘ongoing commitment’ to support customers throughout the year with ‘great value’, which also includes the restaurant chain adding three six inch saver subs options to its menu, with the subs priced from £2.99 each.