A village pub nestled in the heart of the Surrey Hills is on the lookout for a new owner.

The William IV pub in Albury, near Guildford, is currently on the market through property specialists Fleurets.

The pub is a classic Surrey public house with a long history of serving the local community as well as being a more ‘destination food house.’The pub can cater for 60 covers and has a separate detached building which houses a pizza kitchen which includes a large pizza oven operating alongside the main business as well as a takeaway service.

The pub’s main bar features stone style flooring and an inglenook brick surround fireplace with steps up to the main dining room.The kitchen features a range of catering equipment and stainless-steel work surfaces with a walk in fridge and freezer behind.The first-floor has a private dining room with part vaulted ceiling and part exposed brick walls. There are steps up to a second dining room.A separate ground floor entrance via a private patio leads to a kitchen/living room, bedroom and bathroom.A staircase to the first floor provides access to a self-contained studio flat with a bed sitting room and ensuite shower room and separate office/dressing room.