Britain’s ‘greatest little chocolate company’, which is based in Sussex, has launched its first ever range of cookies.

Montezuma’s, which has a store in East Street, Chichester – two miles from the company’s factory – has become famous nationwide for its ‘extraordinary chocolate’.

But the business, which was founded in 2000 with a store in Brighton – which has since closed – are ‘thrilled to be stepping into the world of cookies’.

Montezuma’s co-founder Helen Pattinson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our portfolio of delicious treats, and the world of biscuits and cookies has been something we have long wanted to try our hand at.

"When deciding which flavours would form part of our new collection, it became obvious to us that two of the nation’s favourite flavours, Black Forest and Splotch, should be celebrated.”

Montezuma’s was founded by Helen and her husband Simon in 2000, following a whistle-stop tour of South America, where their ‘taste and passion for chocolate was first discovered’.

The trip changed their lives and they returned to the UK with a ‘dream to create extraordinary’ British chocolate that ‘boasted an innovative range of fun flavour combinations’.

The ‘highly anticipated selection’ of All-Butter cookies come in ‘two of the nation’s favourite bar flavours’.

Inspired by the nostalgic chocolate and cherry Black Forest gateau, the Black Forest flavour has ‘long been a best seller’ at Montezuma’s, with an ‘indulgent taste perfect for cookies’.

A spokesperson for the company added: “Alongside Black Forest, the Splotch bar makes for the ultimate cookie combination, with its sticky butterscotch flavoured toffee providing the crunch, and its creamy chocolate chips oozing sweetness.

"Delivered in charming, colourful tins, that are adorned with Montezuma’s bold designs, the Black Forest Mini Cookies and Splotch Mini Cookies are the perfect gifts for someone special, or just for yourself – because everyone needs a snack supply.”

Helen said Montezuma’s, as a British company, was keen to provide customers with ‘something that could be dunked in tea and coffee’ but that ‘was altogether more indulgent’ than the traditional English biscuit.

“Hence, inspired by our friends from across the pond, the Montezuma’s cookie was born,” Helen added

The All-Butter Black Forest Mini Cookies, priced at £12, is flavoured with both cherries and dark chocolate. They are inspired by one of Montezuma’s most popular chocolate bars, the Black Forest Bar.

Montezuma’s added: “The sweetness of the cherries is perfectly balanced with the richness of the dark cocoa, making them perfect for both dunking and sharing.”

The All-Butter Splotch Mini Cookies, also priced at £12, is flavoured with sweet butterscotch toffee and milk chocolate chips.

They are inspired by one of Helen’s favourite flavours, the Milk Chocolate Splotch Bar.

“The kids will love this so introduce it to them at your peril,” Helen warned.

"Hints of creamy milk chocolate mixed with sticky butterscotch works well to create an irresistible treat loved by both kids and adults alike.”

Montezuma’s continues to be celebrated by UK customers for its long-term commitment to ethically sourcing the finest ingredients for their creations.

The All-Butter Black Forest and Splotch Mini Cookies are now available in Montezuma’s stores and online at www.montezumas.co.uk, and Amazon.co.uk.

1 . Montezuma’s launch first ever cookie range Montezuma’s was founded by Helen and her husband Simon in 2000, following a whistle-stop tour of South America, where their ‘taste and passion for chocolate was first discovered’. Photo: Montezuma’s

2 . Montezuma’s launch first ever cookie range The Splotch bar makes for the ultimate cookie combination, with its sticky butterscotch flavoured toffee providing the crunch, and its creamy chocolate chips oozing sweetness. Photo: JULIA TOMS PHOTOGRAPY

3 . Montezuma’s launch first ever cookie range Montezuma’s have a chocolate advent calendar on sale Photo: Montezuma’s

4 . Montezuma’s launch first ever cookie range Montezuma’s giant chocolate buttons Photo: Montezuma’s