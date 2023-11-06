BREAKING
Sussex company launches new sustainable method of sampling wines 'by the glass'

A Sussex company has unveiled a new, sustainable way for people to sample new wines by the glass.
By Megan Baker
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:28 GMT
Company By the Glass says it is making it simpler and cheaper to explore the world of wine by offering convenient 100ml servings instead of the current ‘archaic’ method which limits consumers’ ability to sample new flavours and varieties.

The Eastbourne-based company dispenses beverages directly from bottles into custom-designed sample glasses in a ‘revolutionary’ process which ensures that the wine remains untouched by oxygen.

This preserves its quality for an extended period of between seven to 12 months.

A Sussex company has unveiled a new, sustainable way for people to sample new wines by the glass. Pictured: Founder Luke MouldA Sussex company has unveiled a new, sustainable way for people to sample new wines by the glass. Pictured: Founder Luke Mould
Founder Luke Mould said: “Wine is archaic in its format, with consumers being able to sample a whole host of different spirits and beers in 300ml or below vessels.

"Wine is being left behind, and the ability for a customer to search out for what variety, producer, or region they like has become both incredibly expensive and hard to do.”

The platform launched last Wednesday (November 1) with a selection of more than 100 wines, ranging from conventional to organic and natural producers.

By The Glass plans to expand its offerings in the upcoming weeks, featuring an extensive collection of more than 300 wines from leading producers around the globe.

Each fully-recyclable bottle available through By The Glass retains the original label featured on the traditional 750ml bottle, accompanied by a QR code that provides additional in-depth information about the wine, its region, and producer.

Exciting future plans for the company include the introduction of an ‘industry-first’ subscription service which will empower consumers to curate a bespoke journey based on specific grape varieties, regions, or producers.

