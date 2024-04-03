Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pub chain Hall & Woodhouse hope to reopen the Foresters Arms in Kirdford later this month.

They say the refurbishment ‘will create a fabulous destination country pub that will also cater to the local population’ and will include a new orangery.

They say: “This quaint, traditional village pub will offer a varied and delicious menu with the opportunity to have BBQs in the summer and regular theme nights.

"The Foresters will be renowned for its home-cooked food and friendly atmosphere. The pub will be a focal part of the village community and will have a characterful interior, with wooden beams, stone and brick floors and a beautiful inglenook fireplace.

“The relaxed village bar at the front of the pub will have 20 covers, with a further 40 covers in the more formal restaurant area to the rear,and another 20 in the orangery, which will also serve as an excellent function room.

“The pub will boast a spacious, well-equipped kitchen, and a beautiful, extensive, but easily maintained, rear garden.”

Hall & Woodhouse, who are currently seeking a variation of a premises licence for The Foresters to enable live music to be played, have been advertising for a new landlord to run the pub.