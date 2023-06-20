Frosts Cars, in Shoreham-by-Sea, announced ‘with great excitement’ its relocation from Brighton Road to Stoney Lane.
“Established 70 years ago in Shoreham-by-Sea, and still a family run business since 1952, we're proud to open the doors to our fully refurbished showroom located on the Holmbush roundabout,” a statement on the company’s website read.
This comes after an application to demolish the dealership’s current home, 69-75 Brighton Road, and build 176 one and two-bedroom flats was given the nod by a planning committee in March.
Toby Frost, managing director at Frosts Cars said: "We are delighted to open the doors to our new home for used vehicle sales in Shoreham-by-Sea. Our modern showroom and large forecourt displays our latest used vehicle stock."
The Service, MOT and Body Repair Centre will also relocate to a separate dedicated location - Units 8, 9 and 10, G3 Business Park, Dolphin Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, BN43 6AN.
A ‘dedicated sales team’ will ‘continue to offer exceptional customer service’ for new and returning customers, assisting with part exchanges, finance requirements and vehicle sales.
Mr Frost added: “We're committed to our new and loyal customers and look forward to welcoming them to our new sites in the near future."