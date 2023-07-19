A florist and gift shop has been put up for sale in Sussex.

Linden Tree Flowers, in Southwick, is available on the market ‘due to the vendor’s wish to focus on other business opportunities’.

The asking price for the leasehold property in Southwick Square is £39,950, as of Wednesday (July 19). The property has been listed by local business brokers Watkins Commercial.

According to businessesforsale.com, the florist is located in a ‘densely populated area’ of Southwick and ‘benefits from a high footfall of pedestrians’.

The florist is located in a 'densely populated area' of Southwick and 'benefits from a high footfall of pedestrians'.

A profile on the marketplace stated the business was established seven and a half years ago, adding: “During this time, they have become highly successful and are very well supported by both the local community and surrounding areas.

"In addition to the shop sales the vendor has also developed an online presence via Etsy and Amazon, this side of the business could be further expanded should the new owner wish to do so.

"They have also received exceptional reviews on Google reviews and have an established following on social media. In the surrounding area there are a number of retail and catering premises, making this a thriving parade of shops serving the local community.”

The premises is held on a ‘full repairing and insuring lease’ at a current rental of £12,500 per annum. The lease has ‘approximately two and half years left’.

Photo: Google Street View

The business currently opens to the public Monday to Friday – 9am to 5pm – and from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

The marketplace profile continued: “The beautifully presented florist comes to the market in excellent condition and is located on a busy shop parade in Southwick, West Sussex.

"On entering the premises there is a large and spacious retail space where the cut flowers, ceramic wear and pot plants are displayed. Towards the rear of the premises is a large worktop which is used for preparing bespoke flower arrangements and wrapping gifts.

"At the very rear of the premises is access to a small stock room area, toilet and kitchenette. There is also access to a yard which provides additional storage and access to the bins. There is also a service road which runs at the rear of the premises and is ideal for deliveries.”