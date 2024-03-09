Sussex McDonald's restaurant closed after customer brings in insects to 'feed pet snake'

A McDonald's restaurant in Sussex was temporarily closed after a customer brought in live insects to 'feed a pet snake'.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Mar 2024, 21:10 GMT
The fast-food restaurant in Newhaven closed for a deep clean on Friday evening (March 8).

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “On Friday evening, we were made aware that a customer had entered our Newhaven restaurant with live insects to feed a pet snake.

"As soon as we were made aware, we closed the restaurant and asked the customer to leave.

"We reopened later in the evening having carried out a thorough clean of the restaurant.

"Pest control experts have been called to the restaurant today to carry out precautionary checks.”

