Sussex McDonald's restaurant closed after customer brings in insects to 'feed pet snake'
A McDonald's restaurant in Sussex was temporarily closed after a customer brought in live insects to 'feed a pet snake'.
The fast-food restaurant in Newhaven closed for a deep clean on Friday evening (March 8).
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “On Friday evening, we were made aware that a customer had entered our Newhaven restaurant with live insects to feed a pet snake.
"As soon as we were made aware, we closed the restaurant and asked the customer to leave.
"We reopened later in the evening having carried out a thorough clean of the restaurant.
"Pest control experts have been called to the restaurant today to carry out precautionary checks.”