Sussex McDonald's restaurant closed after customer brings in insects to 'feed pet snake'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fast-food restaurant in Newhaven closed for a deep clean on Friday evening (March 8).

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “On Friday evening, we were made aware that a customer had entered our Newhaven restaurant with live insects to feed a pet snake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As soon as we were made aware, we closed the restaurant and asked the customer to leave.

"We reopened later in the evening having carried out a thorough clean of the restaurant.