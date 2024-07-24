Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police has backed calls for a ‘whole-system’ response to tackling violence against women and girls.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) published a VAWG statement on July 23 – outlining a number of issues underpinning crimes against women and girls, including a national increase in online offences perpetrated by, and against, young people.

This called for a ‘whole-system’ response to the issue – which has been supported by Sussex Police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh, Sussex Police’s head of public protection, said: “Violence against women and girls is a complex issue that demands a joined-up approach from different agencies to make sure we are addressing the underlying problems.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“We understand the devastating impact of VAWG on victims and our communities, given greater emphasis by the NPCC’s latest statistics.

"I want women and girls to feel safe in Sussex, in public and in private, and we will continue to do all we can – alongside our partners - to protect them.”

Sussex Police said protecting women and girls is a ‘key focus’ for the force, adding: “Working with partners to address the root causes, prevent criminal behaviour and hold perpetrators to account is central to that approach.

"Sussex Police works with partners on a number of initiatives aimed specifically at protecting young people and helping to combat early signs of criminal behaviour.”

Project SOLAH (Safer Online at Home), is a partnership with Barnardo’s and YMCA WiSE (What is Sexual Exploitation), working with children, young people and their families to improve online safety.

“Young people and their families can engage with SOLAH when they come to the attention of authorities in relation to their behaviour online and receive access to advice, support and practical tips to prevent further exposure to damaging online activity,” the police spokesperson explained.

"We are also working closely with Sussex’s universities to engage more effectively with students.

“Alongside Professors of criminology, we have developed surveys to better understand students’ knowledge of spiking and safety in the night-time economy, and a male-focused survey to understand students’ views on VAWG and how best to engage with them on the subject.”

Wealden Police Cadets recently received a National Crimebeat award for their engagement with more than 500 year 11 students at six schools in the district. The cadets gave presentations to female students about what we are doing to keep them safe and advice on staying safe in the night-time economy and more widely.

“The initiative is hoped to be repeated more widely going forward,” the police spokesperson said.

"Prevention and early intervention go beyond young people and includes engaging with adult offenders.

“We introduced a Complex Domestic Abuse and Stalking Unit in 2022 – a dedicated team of officers, staff and partner agencies focused on perpetrators causing the most harm.

“The multi-agency CDASU has a specific emphasis on early intervention, to better understand the root causes of perpetrators’ behaviour and look to bring about long-term change.”

Last year the CDASU was recognised as a regional winner in the inaugural National Police Chiefs’ Council and College of Policing Awards.

Sussex Police said ‘where prevention is ‘unfortunately unsuccessful’, ongoing improvements to investigation quality – including tangible improvements to rape investigations through Op Soteria – are ‘helping us bring more perpetrators to justice’.

The spokesperson continued: “These selected initiatives sit alongside the round-the-clock efforts to protect vulnerable people, catch perpetrators and support victims, in order to keep Sussex a safe place for women and girls.