A fine dining restaurant in Sussex has been added to the Michelin Guide.

Tern Restaurant, based on Worthing Pier, is one of 17 new UK and Ireland establishments added to the prestigious guide in December.

Tern – described as an ‘exquisite culinary hotspot’ – opened in July. It has capacity for 25 diners with each table ‘boasting the finest views on the South Coast’.

Three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford said he was ‘shocked’ to find out his restaurant had been added to the guide on Wednesday (December 20).

“It’s definitely an early Christmas present,” he said. “I’m really pleased.

“We had no idea we would go in. I got the notification whilst I was out with the kids. I then saw it on Twitter. It’s amazing, I didn’t see it coming.

"I’d like to thank my team. They’ve been amazing, each and every one of them. They’ve absolutely smashed it the last six months. Thank you to everyone who has visited and is planning to visit. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

Tern is a produce-led restaurant set on the first floor of the southern pavilion of Worthing Pier, known as Perch on the Pier.

Three-time rosette-winning Johnny Stanford is the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel. Photo: Tern / Perch on the Pier

Guests can enjoy the highest quality of food, showcasing the very peak of seasonality, whilst experiencing the art of personalised, genuine hospitality.

Responsible sourcing from British growers and suppliers, and sustainable practices are core to the ethics behind both the food and the experience.

Johnny – the former head chef of AG’s at Alexander House Hotel – said business has been ‘better than expected’ in the first six months.

“The summer was brilliant,” he said. “We’ve had some amazing reviews.

"Worthing has been absolutely amazing and so welcoming. It’s going from strength to strength.

“It’s been a lot better than expected – I thought we would have to do a lot more to get people through the door. It just feels that this is a natural fit. It’s amazing.

"December is looking great. We’ve had private parties and Christmas Eve and New Years Eve is full.

"We are open three nights a week, which is not as easy as people think.

"It’s nice to have a full restaurant. We’ve had some great private parties and the atmosphere has been awesome.

"Everyone is having a great Christmas. That’s what we’re about. We want people to come in, relax, have a great time, enjoy some good food and great wines – forget about the outside world for a bit. We are definitely achieving that.”

Having a Michelin-standard restaurant is Worthing’s latest claim to fame after being named as the UK’s most underrated seaside town by The Times; the best seaside town to move to by the The ipaper and the place ‘hotspot hipsters’ are moving to from London by The Telegraph.

“Looking at Worthing as a whole, it’s definitely up and coming,” Johnny said. “You can see and feel it – there’s electricity in the air.

“It feels like Worthing is definitely on the up, with more bars and restaurants.

"It seems Worthing is the place people are moving to, especially working from home. It’s just a nice place to be.

“It would be lovely if being in the Michelin Guide did encourage more people to come to Worthing. It’s something to draw people in.

“The more we get noticed as a restaurant and as a town is only going to be better for everyone.”

The full list of December additions to the guide is:

- Harbour House, Flushing;

- Hearth, Kingston upon Hull;

- La Gordita, Dublin;

- Alumni Kitchen Table, Rathangan;

- Dovetale, London;

- Empire Empire, London;

- Five Little Pigs, Wallingford;

- L'Atelier Robuchon, London;

- Lottie's, Dublin;

- LYLA, Edinburgh;

- Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall, Caistor St Edmund;

- Tern, Worthing;

- The Bell, Charlbury;

- The Clifton, Bristol;

- The Mulberry, Falmouth;

- Updown Farmhouse, Deal;