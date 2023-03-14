More than 800 students, aged 16-19, from across Sussex had the opportunity to meet representatives from the local business community, and a number of national and International employers last week.

Held during National Careers Week at Brighton Metropolitan College (Brighton MET) in Pelham Street on Wednesday, March 8, the Hello Future 2023 initiative was led by Coast to Capital Careers Hub / The Careers and Enterprise Company, in collaboration with American Express and Brighton and Hove City Council.

Focusing on Further Education students studying for A levels and BTEC, the hybrid event consisted of a Skills Fair, workshops and virtual panel sessions. Students were able to engage in conversations with industry experts, as well as further education and careers advisors, about the world of work, with a focus on entry level jobs, apprenticeships and graduate programmes.

Eighty American Express colleagues volunteered to support logistics of the day, host workshops and an online Q&A, as well as participate in the Skills Fair to showcase a variety of career pathways at the company.

Led by Senior business leaders from American Express, the ‘role-play’ style workshops focused on teamwork and giving and receiving feedback. The online Q&A included panellists from different sectors discussing key employability skills, resilience and the importance of diversity in the workplace. The Skills Fair brought together around 60 businesses and organisations, from a wide spectrum of industries including financial and professional services, technology, hospitality, construction and green industries.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Brighton & Hove, Councillor Lizzie Deane, who said: “The response from local businesses to come along and participate in this event has been incredible, and it demonstrates just how committed our local business community is to supporting the next generation.”

Lucy Fenwick, Vice President Customer Engagement Network Europe, American Express who participated in today’s event said: "As a company we believe in supporting a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. It’s important that all generations feel positive and ambitious about their future prospects and get the opportunity to hear about a range of careers, particularly those they might not have thought attainable.”