Sussex supermarket rebels HISBE has revealed why it has closed its two stores.

Last weekend, signs appeared on the windows of the HISBE branches in Portland Road, Worthing and York Place, Brighton, stating that they would be ‘closed until further notice’.

The notice added: “Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We will hopefully open our doors soon.”

The company has since issued a statement on social media.

HISBE Worthing in January 2024

A Facebook post on Friday (January 12) read: “Thank you everyone for all the concern and support over our shops closing on Saturday. We have been inundated with emails and messages and can’t possibly reply to you all. But thank you

“Following a painful four-year battle through Covid and the cost-of-living crisis we had a disappointing Christmas trading period and our recovery funding hasn’t come through.

“So we have paused trading because it’s the responsible thing to do in our circumstances. HISBE owes money to staff, suppliers and lenders and we are exploring all options to raise funds to pay our creditors.

“We hope this is a temporary closure and we can find a way for this social enterprise to go forward and continue its important work. But it will take some time to figure out.”

HISBE said staff find themselves in ‘painful times’ and the situation is ‘very daunting’.

The statement added: “But we know we’re in the same boat as hundreds of other local small businesses right now… Solidarity to all of you out there going through this. After 13 years, this is our hardest challenge yet.”

HISBE stands for How It Should Be.

"We’re not a health food shop,” a post on the company’s website reads. “We’re not an exclusively vegan or vegetarian food shop.

"We’re a regular supermarket – operating how it should be. And we want to transform the food industry by challenging the way big supermarkets do business.

"We won’t bombard you with hundreds of products all owned by a handful of giant corporations. Call us rebellious, but how many versions of the same cornflake, porridge oat, loo roll and baked bean do we need? It’s all profit, popcorn and propaganda.

"Instead, we offer a range of everyday groceries thoughtfully sourced from small, local producers and brands that trade responsibly, fairly and sustainably.