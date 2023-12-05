Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Times’ reporter Lizzie Frainier visited the Sussex seaside town and wrote a glowing piece about her experiences – read it in full here.

"The best way to enjoy the town is indoors — just another reason why winter is the prime time to visit,” Lizzie wrote in her article, which was entitled: ‘I’ve found the UK’s most underrated coastal break’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On the train home, I felt far more revitalised after just one night here than on some of my longer but jam-packed recent breaks.”

Worthing drone photo by Eddie Mitchell

The article described Worthing as a ‘surprisingly cool seaside resort’, which was ‘once an 18th-century wellness hotspot’ but now home to ‘beach saunas, great galleries and fine dining’.

Despite admitting some parts of the town were not ‘postcard-perfect territory’, the writer gave a positive review of Colonnade House, Worthing Museum – and its Open 23 exhibition – as well as the Ukrainian Renaissance art and history gallery.

Lizzie continued: “Other highlights for hunkering indoors include the grade II-listed Edwardian Dome Cinema; a suite of trendy cocktail bars (Heartbreaker for date night; Melon for karaoke and dancing); and lively restaurants – Crudo for Mexican (mains from £8.50) and Crab Shack for seafood (mains from £13.50).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Mamzaroli, Worthing’s business improvement district (BID) manager, said it is ‘lovely to see Worthing getting the national recognition it deserves’.

WORTHING CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 2023:Worthing is getting geared up for Christmas with stunning festive displays appearing in the town

She added: “In my time here as Worthing BID manager I’ve met some incredibly positive and dedicated people working hard behind the scenes to put Worthing on the map.

"We are no longer just a sleepy seaside retirement town, we are a multi-faceted, friendly community, great for children, with a thriving arts and culture scene, hundreds of independent shops and restaurants and a vibrant night life to explore.