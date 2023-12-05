Sussex town identified as 'UK’s most underrated coastal break'
The Times’ reporter Lizzie Frainier visited the Sussex seaside town and wrote a glowing piece about her experiences – read it in full here.
"The best way to enjoy the town is indoors — just another reason why winter is the prime time to visit,” Lizzie wrote in her article, which was entitled: ‘I’ve found the UK’s most underrated coastal break’.
"On the train home, I felt far more revitalised after just one night here than on some of my longer but jam-packed recent breaks.”
The article described Worthing as a ‘surprisingly cool seaside resort’, which was ‘once an 18th-century wellness hotspot’ but now home to ‘beach saunas, great galleries and fine dining’.
Despite admitting some parts of the town were not ‘postcard-perfect territory’, the writer gave a positive review of Colonnade House, Worthing Museum – and its Open 23 exhibition – as well as the Ukrainian Renaissance art and history gallery.
Lizzie continued: “Other highlights for hunkering indoors include the grade II-listed Edwardian Dome Cinema; a suite of trendy cocktail bars (Heartbreaker for date night; Melon for karaoke and dancing); and lively restaurants – Crudo for Mexican (mains from £8.50) and Crab Shack for seafood (mains from £13.50).”
Hannah Mamzaroli, Worthing’s business improvement district (BID) manager, said it is ‘lovely to see Worthing getting the national recognition it deserves’.
She added: “In my time here as Worthing BID manager I’ve met some incredibly positive and dedicated people working hard behind the scenes to put Worthing on the map.
"We are no longer just a sleepy seaside retirement town, we are a multi-faceted, friendly community, great for children, with a thriving arts and culture scene, hundreds of independent shops and restaurants and a vibrant night life to explore.
“We also have a jam-packed schedule of events planned by our in-house event manager carefully designed to bring people here. I’d say we are a town with a village feel.”