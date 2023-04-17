Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
53 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2
10 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
43 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
44 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
45 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
46 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder

Sussex village pub celebrates the king's coronation with pints at 1948 prices

A Sussex village pub is celebrating King Charles’s coronation with a touch of nostalgia.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

The Onlslow Arms at Loxwood will have pints for sale at 1948 prices – the year of the monarch’s birth.

The pub will be going back in time with a pint of Badger Best on sale for just 12d, or £2.80 in today’s money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Landlord Rob Barr said: "The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for our country, and we are delighted to mark it here at The Onslow Arms, Loxwood.

Most Popular
A Sussex village pub will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles with pints on offer at 1948 pricesA Sussex village pub will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles with pints on offer at 1948 prices
A Sussex village pub will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles with pints on offer at 1948 prices

"It's a time for the community to come together, reflect on the past, and look forward to a future with our new king."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as the special offer on Badger Best, the pub has planned a day of festivities for all ages. Kids can enjoy a special fun coronation-themed trail, while adults can enjoy offers on jugs of Pimms, live music and specialty food available during the day – along with the live televised coronation broadcast.

"We want to create a memorable experience for our guests as we celebrate this historic event," said Rob. "The Onslow Arms has always been a place where people gather to connect, celebrate, and make memories, and we are proud to be a part of this special occasion."

The coronation of King Charles III is to take place on May 6 and The Onslow Arms says it is inviting all members of the community to join in the festivities and raise a glass to toast the new king.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Onslow Arms at LoxwoodThe Onslow Arms at Loxwood
The Onslow Arms at Loxwood
Related topics:Charles IIISussexLoxwood