The Onlslow Arms at Loxwood will have pints for sale at 1948 prices – the year of the monarch’s birth.

The pub will be going back in time with a pint of Badger Best on sale for just 12d, or £2.80 in today’s money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlord Rob Barr said: "The coronation of King Charles III is a momentous occasion for our country, and we are delighted to mark it here at The Onslow Arms, Loxwood.

A Sussex village pub will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles with pints on offer at 1948 prices

"It's a time for the community to come together, reflect on the past, and look forward to a future with our new king."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the special offer on Badger Best, the pub has planned a day of festivities for all ages. Kids can enjoy a special fun coronation-themed trail, while adults can enjoy offers on jugs of Pimms, live music and specialty food available during the day – along with the live televised coronation broadcast.

"We want to create a memorable experience for our guests as we celebrate this historic event," said Rob. "The Onslow Arms has always been a place where people gather to connect, celebrate, and make memories, and we are proud to be a part of this special occasion."

The coronation of King Charles III is to take place on May 6 and The Onslow Arms says it is inviting all members of the community to join in the festivities and raise a glass to toast the new king.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad