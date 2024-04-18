Sussex village pub gets fresh lease of life as new landlord takes over
The Oddfellows Arms in Pulborough reopened with publican Tom Fullard at the helm last month and is already proving popular with locals.
"It has a lovely atmosphere,” said Tom, who describes himself as ‘a hotelier by trade and a publican by choice.’
Tom trained in Switzerland and has since run hotels and pubs all over the country and previously successfully ran The Top House in Burgess Hill before moving to the Oddfellows Arms.
But he already knows Pulborough well having lived in the village while running The White Horse Hotel in Dorking. “It’s a fabulous village,” he said.
A new menu has been put in place at the Oddfellows under head chef Thomas Bowling using local produce from village suppliers. And Tom has also appointed ‘a small young embryonic team’ to help run the pub which is now open seven days a week.
"The focus is on hospitality,” says Tom. “It is a local community pub and we’re putting it back on the map. It’s family orientated and very dog friendly.”
Tom’s own dog Merlo – a cross between a beagle and a cocker spaniel – is proof of that. “He welcomes everyone,” said Tom.
Recent previous landlords at The Oddfellows Arms have stayed less than two years but Tom is planning for the future. “I’m in it for the long term,” he said.
And in the short term, with summer on the horizon, there are plans to install a pizza oven and barbecue in the garden with a jazz band playing on Sunday afternoons.