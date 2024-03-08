Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash Access UK – the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash – has confirmed today (Friday, March 8) that the new banking hub in Shoreham-by-Sea is now open.

The new hub is located at 63-65 High Street and is the first to open in Sussex.

"While many people are comfortable banking and paying for things digitally, there are still over five million adults in the UK that rely on cash and face-to-face banking services,” a spokesperson for Cash Access UK said.

The Shoreham Banking Hub is located at 63-65 High Street, Shoreham. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

"Banking hubs allow customers to carry out regular cash transactions within a shared space on the high street.

“The hub offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can withdraw or pay in cash or pay bills, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.”

Also offered is a community banker service, where customers can talk to their own bank about ‘more complicated issues’ on the day their bank is in the hub:

– Monday: HSBC;

– Tuesday: NatWest;

– Wednesday: Barclays;

– Thursday: Lloyds;

– Friday: Santander

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following the announcement of the final bank branch closure in the town.

The hub is open as of March 8 but the official launch will be on Friday, March 15.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham – who will be cutting the ribbon– said: “I am delighted that Cash Access UK has been true to its word following the review we requested, and a new banking hub will be opening in Shoreham High Street soon allowing access to no fewer than five major banks following the closure of all bank branches in the town.

"It will be a great relief for my constituents that they will still be able to bank locally and with a wider selection of banks.”

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “Banking Hubs are already making a real difference in communities across the UK. This is the first to open in Sussex and I know it will make a real difference to local businesses and people.”