Sussex’s seaside arcades under threat but Gen Z steps up to save the fun

Arcades which have lit up seaside towns for decades are under threat but the younger generation is stepping in to help save them.

According to UK trade association Bacta, seaside arcades ‘continue to face a perfect storm of challenges’ – including rising energy and staffing costs, plus the new threat of increased taxation.

This is despite overwhelming public support from Britain’s younger generations.

A spokesperson for Bacta said: “72 per cent of Brits say local councils and government should do more to protect them – with 86 per cent of 25-34s calling for urgent action.”

Arcades which have lit up seaside towns for generations are under threat but Sussex’s younger generation is stepping in to help save them. (Photo of Eastbourne Pier by Jon Rigby)

Thousands in Sussex will be heading to the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

According to Bacta’s research, eight in ten Brits (81 per cent) believe seaside arcades are part of our culture and heritage, and it is young Brits ‘leading the charge’, with 90 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds backing their importance.

Key findings include:

– 72 per cent of adults say they would visit an arcade on a trip to the seaside – rising to 9 in 10 (91 per cent) 25–34-year-olds;

– 84 per cent have enjoyed arcades with multiple generations of their family;

– seven in ten Brits believe arcades play a key role in regenerating seaside towns, especially amongst younger people (85 per cent of 18-24s);

– 55 per cent say arcades offer great value for money, ahead of cinemas, bowling alleys – making them the UK’s most affordable family day out;

– For over half (50 per cent) of 18–24-year-olds, a seaside trip is not complete without an arcade visit.

Joseph Cullis, president of Bacta said: “Britain's seaside arcades are a vital element of our proud tourism industry, a modern cultural icon – and have been a fun family activity for more than a century.

“It's brilliant but not surprising to see young people are embracing them with all the enthusiasm of their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents before them.

“At Bacta, we’re fighting to protect our seaside arcades from the threats of rising costs and from those who wish to tax them out of existence. We hope that local councillors, MPs and the Treasury will heed the wants and needs of the British people and protect these vital institutions."