Take a look inside Worthing's newest café and bar ahead of its grand opening tomorrow

A new café and cocktail bar will open in the Guildbourne Centre tomorrow (Saturday, October 28).

Serving breakfast and paninis by day, Alchemy will also offer drinks and charcuterie and cheese boards three evenings a week.

It will be run by Lee and Hayley Zitouni, who also run West Sussex Fitted Bedrooms in the centre. They will be helped by daughter Sinead McCann, as well as a new team of staff.

The venue held a soft opening last night for friends and family, giving people a first-look at what it’s going to be like.

Lee said: “We’re looking forward to opening. I hope we will do well here as there is a lot of footfall. We’re aiming for it to be quite a social eating and drinking venue.”

Alchemy has a large seating area inside, but there is also seating ‘outside’ the café where new fake grass has been laid.

Hayley said: “During the day we have lovely paninis for lunch and things like avocado and eggs for breakfast, and we’ll also be serving afternoon tea.

"And then in the evening we’ll have the boards for people to share while having a drink. It should be nice. We’ve put some new lighting in, and added the swings at the front, as well as painted some bits. We’re ready to go.”

Alchemy will be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 10pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday. When the Guildbourne Centre is closed, guests will enter Alchemy by a side door at the front of the centre. There will be a member of door staff to let them in.

The unit was previously a café called Victoria’s Sponge, which opened and closed earlier this year.

