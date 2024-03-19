Ted Baker stores and jobs 'at risk' as fashion retailer prepares to 'appoint administrators'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky News has reported that the fashion retailer’s British operations have ‘veered to the brink of administration’ after a licensing partnership was abandoned.

Ted Baker has stores at Gatwick and Heathrow Airports.

The Sky News report read: “No Ordinary Designer Label, which trades under the Ted Baker brand, filed a notice of intention to appoint Teneo Financial Advisory as administrators on Tuesday.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky News has reported that Ted Baker's British operations have ‘veered to the brink of administration’ after a licensing partnership was abandoned. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The move is expected to result in store closures and job losses, although the scale of both was unclear.

“Although jobs are at risk, no redundancies would be announced on day one of the insolvency process, according to a source.”

Ted Baker, which was bought by ABG for about £210m, delisted from the London stock market in 2022.