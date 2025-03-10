Thai takeaway shuts up shop in Horsham town centre

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:54 BST
A Thai takeaway in Horsham town centre has closed a year after opening.

Thai Time in East Street – which also has a restaurant in Forest Row – has apologised to customers and thanked them for their support.

In a notice in its window, the company states: “We are sorry to say that we have taken the decision to close Thai Time permanently. Unfortunately, the business levels needed to run a viable business weren’t there.”

Thanking people for their support, the company also says that it plans to open a ‘revised business’ at its East Street premises in the new year.

