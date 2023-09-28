The 7 best village pubs around Horsham, according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 is released today – and pubs in villages around Horsham feature strongly.

The guide – the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs – is celebrating its 51st edition this year.

The guide, which is published annually by CAMRA, helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local and national beer scene. As well as covering 197 of the very best pubs across Surrey and Sussex, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties.

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, despite the pub trade struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs. To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

In a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson he shines a light on the cultural tradition of pubs within Britain, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted.

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, including Horsham. Most of the pubs in Horsham town centre feature in the guide, but here we focus on pubs in villages in the district.

1 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Billi Tap, Billingshurst: 'This welcoming high street micropub is the brewery tap for both Brolly and Little Monster breweries with two cask ales and seven keg lines. The beer range is every-changing and there is a local cider.' Photo: Google

2 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Queen's Head, Barns Green: 'A cosy 17th century village pub with old timber beams and a large inglenook fireplace used in winter. Regular events include quiz nights, classic car meets, live music, and open mic nights.' Photo: Google

3 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Frog and Nightgown, Faygate: 'Vibrant, cosy pub that was comprehensively refurbished after changing hands in 2015. There are normally two real ales available. Regular events include quiz nights, classic car meets, live music, and open mic nights.' Photo: Google

4 . CAMRA'S Good Pub Guide 2024 Kissingate Brewery, Lower Beeding: 'This is the taproom for the Kissingate Brewery where you will find a selection of beers from the Kissingate range, plus cider and perry from local producers such as Black Pig, Seacider and JB and a well-stocked bar. Events include Saturday festivals in May and October.' Photo: Google