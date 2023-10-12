The best 5 pubs in Horsham town centre, according to CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024

Five pubs in Horsham town centre are celebrating after being featured in the newly-released CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024.

The guide – the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs – is celebrating its 51st edition this year.

It is published annually by CAMRA and helps beer lovers take a barometer of the local and national beer scene. As well as covering 197 of the very best pubs across Surrey and Sussex, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties.

This year’s guide contains 910 newly featured pubs, despite the pub trade struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs. To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

1 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Anchor Tap, East Street, Horsham: "Now free of tie, this popular pub continues to offer customers an eclectic choice of brews. The knowledgeable team behind the bar source interesting beers both local and from afar. There are three handpumps in use, plus a back bar dispensing 10 keg beers. The pub was originally the tap of the Anchor Hotel." Photo: Sarah Page

2 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Black Jug, North Street, Horsham: "A large bustling town-centre pub, the Jug is something of a Horsham institution. It has a welcoming interior withbookshelves, pictures, a fire and friendly efficient staff. Two regular ales are available, with rotating guests and a cider. There is also an extensive range of whisky and gin. Excellent food is served all day." Photo: Steve Cobb

3 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The King's Arms, Bishopric, Horsham: "This 18th century coaching inn in the town centre was the King and Barnes brewery tap ... A comfortable two-bar pub now operated by North and South Leisure Ltd, it has five handpumps serving mainly local ales, and two keg lines. Food is served including quality Sunday roasts. Live music plays every Friday and there are Monday quiz nights and an open mic on alternate Thursdays." Photo: Steve Robards

4 . CAMRA'S Good Beer Guide 2024 The Malt Shovel, Springfield Road, Horsham: "Close to the town centre, the pub has six handpumps on year-round, plus two ciders and a mix of bottles and canned ales. It doesn't stock any regular ales but has a focus on local beers and usually offers at least one dark ale. There is live music every Saturday night, as well as regular open mic and jam events. The landlord and his friendly staff take great pride in the real ale." Photo: Sarah Page