Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

The best hotels in the Eastbourne area: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in the Eastbourne area, according to Google reviews

With so many fantastic things to see and do in the Eastbourne area it’s no wonder there are plenty of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers.

By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:40 BST

Here are, in no particular order, the top 20 hotels in the Eastbourne area, according to Google reviews.

With so many fantastic things to see and do in the Eastbourne area it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers.

1. b25lY21zOjljZTQ4MjBhLWVmMzQtNDZkNC1iNzI2LWQ2NzhjNTczY2M5Nzo0N2M4ZDVmYi0wNzRjLTQwZTYtYjUwMy0wNzkzODYwMGVhZjc= (1).jpg

With so many fantastic things to see and do in the Eastbourne area it’s no wonder there are hundreds of hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses to cater for all the weekend fun-seekers and holidaymakers. Photo: JPI

Port Hotel has 4.5 stars from 172 Google reviews.

2. Port Hotel

Port Hotel has 4.5 stars from 172 Google reviews. Photo: Accredited

Fairfields Farm and Caravan Park has 4.4 stars from 285 Google reviews

3. Fairfields Farm and Caravan Park

Fairfields Farm and Caravan Park has 4.4 stars from 285 Google reviews Photo: Accredited

Dean Place Hotel has 4.4 stars from 576 Google reviews

4. Dean Place Hotel

Dean Place Hotel has 4.4 stars from 576 Google reviews Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Google