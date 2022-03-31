The Ivy latest: More changes planned ahead of Chichester branch opening

A planning application submitted to Chichester District Council this month show the restaurant chain's plans for hanging signage and ten banners.

The hanging sign will show the brasserie's logo in brass lettering while the banners will feature wildlife similar the design on the hoarding outside the East Street site.

The restaurant space is also set to feature a four-metre artificial tree with an array of fake flowers decorating it, according to a source.

Hoardings outside The Ivy in East Street

While it has been announced that the site would open its doors to the public in the spring, the Sussex World now understands the opening date is more likely to happen in late June.

The Ivy announced it would open in the former Top Shop site in September last year and has been a highly-anticipated addition to the city centre.