These 4 Worthing and Shoreham pubs have been named on prestigious shortlist

Organised by Restaurants Brighton, The BRAVOS are a popular, local food and drink award, voted for by the people of Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

The awards were introduced by DJ Fatboy Slim in a special video voiceover on Instagram.

Voting is live for a period of six weeks from February 1 until March 14. Visit brightonrestaurantawards.co.uk to vote for your favourite restaurant on the list.

"It’s all about showing our love and gratitude to the hospitality crowd for their hard work, dedication, creativity and kindness,” a spokesperson for the awards said.

"We’re so lucky to have you!”

Among the categories is the ‘best Sussex pub’, for which there have been four nominations in Worthing and Shoreham:

1 . Tap House, Shoreham Founded in 2018, The Tap House is 'nestled at the bustling heart' of Shoreham-by-Sea, just a 'stone’s throw from the town’s historic harbour'. The pub offers 'a wide range' of craft beers, real ales and gins, 'friendly service and a selection of tasty dishes'. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

2 . The Cricketers Worthing The Cricketers, in Broadwater Street West, sells itself as a ‘community pub’, with ‘great food, events and a huge garden for the kids’. The popular pub reopened after an extensive refurbishment last year. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . The Royal Sovereign, Shoreham According to whatpub.com, 'conversation rules' in the friendly pub known as The Royal Sovereign, Shoreham. The grade II listed building is tucked up a side street close to the main shopping area and the Marlipins museum: "A sympathetic extension in modern times does not detract from the pub's character. Authentic Thai cuisine is a speciality as well as more traditional pub food." Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Corner House Worthing The self-proclaimed 'best gastropub in Sussex', The Corner House is a 'family friendly but grown up free house' serving home cooked meals including its famous Sunday roasts. Photo: Google Street View