These are the best places to live in Sussex - according to Muddy Stilettos' insider’s guide

Muddy Stilettos, which launched in 2013, is the self-proclaimed ‘No1 luxury lifestyle site for ABC1 women’ in the UK.

In addition to its ‘core lifestyle content’, the website also run the Muddy Awards – ‘the UK’s No1 SME lifestyle business awards’; the Best Places to Live in the UK, chosen each year by editors living in their local ‘Muddy’ regions; Weekend Escapes, a hospitality portal that allows readers to plan their perfect UK break; and the Best Schools Guide, respected reviews of the best schools across the country.

The Best Places to Live awards for 2025 have now been published. Dursley in Gloucestershire was crowned the Best of the Best 2025 by Muddy Stilettos’ readers.

But the awards also recognised Sussex for their ‘quaint country villages to vibrant coastal cities’.

“Sussex is bursting with charm and has its own, very quirky, sense of humour,” the Muddy Stilettos website added.

"Rolling hills and fertile farmland provide ample locally-sourced fine dining and its vineyards are up there with the best in the world.

"Culture vultures and activists alike can congregate in Brighton for a slice of city life secure in the knowledge a sleepy rural hamlet is only a stone's throw away. Part of our Top 300 Best Places to Live series.”

1 . Worthing This West Sussex seaside town took number one spot. The experts at Muddy Stilettos said: "Coastal chic takes on a new form in this charming town complete with art deco architecture that dominates the seafront. There’s a thriving indie arts scene with cultural hot spots, a growing foodie scene." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Hove The Muddy Stilettos team said Hove is perfect for people 'looking to live in a vibrant, exciting and cultural haven by the sea, but also to 'avoid the student and tourist hoards' . Photo: Glynn Kirk / Getty Images

3 . Amberley A 'Sussex favourite', with a Medieval castle, the South Downs on the doorstep and 'chocolate box thatched cottages aplenty'. Photo: Derek Martin

4 . St Leonards St Leonards has 'quietly been making waves' thanks to its 'gentle quirkiness and thriving art and foodie scenes'. Photo: Justin Lycett