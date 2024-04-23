This charming pub on Sussex / Surrey border was crowned the best in the county - and it's easy to see why

Food is not typically something that can leave you speechless but, well, this pub did just that.

Located in Shottermill just outside Haslemere – on the Surrey / Sussex border – The Mill is a restored 16th century courthouse.

The charming and cozy pub is the perfect place to take the family – whether its on a cold winter’s night, or on a hot summer’s day. They even have a garden to let the kids run around in.

Before I tell you about my experience at the venue, I’ll let their recent acclaim do the talking.

The team at The Mill, Haslemere, is celebrating after being named the best pub in Surrey as part of this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards.

According to the judges, the Butcombe Pubs & Inns site ‘demonstrated excellence’ across ‘several elements that affect the customer journey’, including design, service, food and drink, style of offer, marketing and investment. It will now compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

That was more than enough reason to see what all the fuss was about.

Myself and my partner were seated in a beautifully decorated booth for our three-course meal. For the starter, I opted for the Za’atar crusted halloumi, beetroot hummus, summer crudities and pomegranate molasses. Although not a vegetarian, I’m not someone to turn down halloumi in a hurry.

My partner opted for the salt and pepper calamari, Vietnamese dipping sauce, chilli and lime.

Both dishes were simply stunning – they almost looked too good to eat. But eat them we did and were thoroughly impressed. They were also not too filling, leaving us eagerly anticipating the main course.

I picked the Castlemead Farm chicken supreme, which was served with sweetcorn, gnocchi, oyster mushrooms, broad beans and tarragon butter.

This was quite simply a masterpiece. The chicken was so tender and cooked to perfection and complimented beautifully by the other food on my plate. I felt like I had become a judge on Masterchef.

My partner’s head was turned by the specials menu – choosing the Tandoori chicken thigh with blackened sweetcorn, onion bhaji, coconut and mango yoghurt. I had a try of this, too, and the taste was just unbelievable. The meat, which was seasoned to perfection, fell off the bone.

It would have been rude not to try one of the glorious-looking desserts and it was an almost impossible task to pick just one.

The one that stood out from the crowd, though, was the sticky toffee sundae, served with rum and raisin ice cream, toffee sauce, whipped cream and candied pecans.

My partner picked the rhubarb and custard blondie, Madagascan vanilla ice cream and ginger crumble.

If you have a sweet tooth, like me, look no further than these options. They were both simply delicious.

We thoroughly enjoyed our time at the Mill and have to also praise the staff, who were very attentive and helpful.

The venue has 4.2 stars from 769 Google reviews – it should be five, in my opinion. It was faultless.

The business’ website reads: “Dating back to the 16th century, the pub has been recently refurbished – expect all the charm and atmosphere of a traditional English country pub, with characterful interiors, cosy furnishings and open fires throughout.

“On the menu, our focus is locally sourced produce and ingredients, with exciting takes on pub classics alongside seasonally-inspired dishes and daily specials.

“Behind the bar, we have a cracking selection of beer and cider from our own award-winning Butcombe Brewing Co, and an extensive cocktail and wine list.

“Outside, our new heated and covered pergola terrace offers the perfect space for drinking and dining year-round, plus an adjacent beer garden.

“We’re a great place to stop while exploring the nearby South Downs National Park, Devil’s Punch Bowl, or Petworth House and Park, and we’re proud to be family-friendly, wheelchair accessible, and dog-friendly.”

It was great to have the chance to speak with general manager Dirk Van Rensburg on my visit to his pub.

Asked about the award, he said: “I am very proud of the team, we have worked very hard. I couldn’t be more chuffed.

"What separates us is the offering we have got with Butcombe. We have a fantastic food team who work really hard on the menus. We’ve just launched our spring and summer menu. We have a fantastic children’s menu as well. Very seasonal and local producers and suppliers.

“The pub has been around for a very long time and we are blessed to have a lot of locals come in with their families. Families are very welcome and we have a garden for the kids to run around in a safe environment. We are proud of our achievements and are looking forward to the finals.

“We do a lot of events and have a lot lined up for the year so lots to look forward to.”

All county winners will come together at the National Pub & Bar Awards Grand Final on June 26 where regional winners will be crowned alongside Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Judge Tristan O’Hana said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic.”

