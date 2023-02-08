Chichester's shopping centre is a wonderful place but with so many empty buildings it must recapture that unique sense of independence and vitality if it is going to thrive and survive. To achieve this ‘retail renaissance’ it will need investment and support from our councils and public bodies.

Two weeks ago we highlighted the growing number of empty shops right in the heart of the city. You can read that report and see the photographs here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/business/consumer/photo-special-these-are-the-16-empty-shops-in-the-heart-of-chichester-what-businesses-would-you-like-to-see-bring-them-to-life-again-3996470

The line-up of empty buildings in the four radial streets leading from the Market Cross is depressing. Despite massive over-development of the Chichester district especially along the line of the A27 it seems the business case for opening a new retail enterprise has never been more challenging.

Of course, high rents, high rates, high energy bills, on-line shopping, and a shortage of potential staff combined with the cost of living crisis are a poor economic context for any entrepreneur seeking to open their own shop.

Shop to let in Chichester city centre - one of too many.

We are not suggesting that the position in Chichester is any worse than any other city centre - and viewed across the UK our city remains far more economically active than many. We are all hugely proud of Chichester and the shops that continue to flourish - but our target must be to eliminate any empty building.

When we asked readers what kind of enterprises they would want to see arrive in the town we were overwhelmed with suggestions on our Facebook page.

Perhaps not surprisingly there were many who called for Primark. That would indeed be a welcome addition although not necessarily in the old Army and Navy building opposite the cathedral. Let us hope something really special can be developed here.

We should also protect our bank branches and encourage more to open – they are vital for many residents who neither want nor necessarily trust on-line banking. I am one of them! In last week’s Chichester Observer we quoted one reader saying they were ‘surprised and shocked’ that I had said we don’t need any more banks. Let me make it very clear that has never been my view. Perhaps they read my reporting of various Facebook comments posted by other people and assumed they were my own opinion.

Beyond that, I was heartened by the number of people calling for unique and individual businesses to be attracted back to Chichester – a retail renaissance.

Among the comments from other readers posted on Facebook were: “Primark would be an amazing addition to Chichester but I wouldn’t mind seeing independents thrive in Chichester rather than getting run out by high business rates and rent.”

"More clothes shops and bigger outdoor shops. It would also be nice to see the council give discounts to local businesses to sell local produce. A city like Chichester should be vibrant but it currently looks disappointing and not that attractive.”

“I feel we need to get the essence of Chichester back. Chichester thrived during the post war decades of the 50s, 60s, and early 70s. This was because of small shops providing what people needed, covering all age groups. I would like to walk the four streets of Chichester without thinking this could be anywhere as they are no different. I miss the art shop, a decent gift shop, handbags and suitcases and a record/cd shop.”

"Foodhall with butcher, fishmonger, proper cheese shop, deli, greengrocer, baker etc take a leaf from indoor French markets.”

“I’d love to see more independent shops and a greater variety of stores in general on our high street but we have to accept that times change and our city centres won’t ever look they way they used to.”

One reader thought that the House of Fraser building would potentially be an affordable space to showcase local cottage industry businesses as well as artists, crafters. “A space that allows people to have a presence in Chichester and create a brilliant creative space. Could also include a co-working space for those that don’t want to continuously spend a fortune on coffees … I love Chichester and hope it can have some creative life in it and not a lifeless chain.”

Of course we want the big high street names – Marks and Spencer, Boots, and WH Smith – and we are hugely proud of the many independent businesses that we already have located here. But Chichester is simply one of the most beautiful city centres in the region. Wouldn’t it be marvellous to create an environment where so many more unique fledgling enterprises could be born?

It will not happen by chance. It will require a real sense of enterprise from our councils and public bodies – who themselves are under enormous financial challenge. They will need to invest and create the right climate for such a change – finding both the courage and the finance to enact it.

I hope that the BID, the district and county councils, the LEP, and anyone else who loves Chichester and wants to make it even more special will come together as catalysts for such a transformation. The Observer and Sussex World will certainly play their part.

And the arrival of a Primark would be no bad innovation either.

Primark Stores Limited is an Irish multinational fast fashion retailer with headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. It has stores across Europe and in the United States. You can read more about it here: https://www.primark.com/

