Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse acts announced: Claptone, Felix da Housecat, and Roger Sanchez

Three international stars are set to perform at this year’s Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse.

Claptone, Felix Da Housecat, and Roger Sanchez have all been confirmed to headline across three dates in June. Marking its tenth anniversary the eclectic event will cover June 9, 16 and 23 and the events team has promised ‘immersive performances’ and a ‘few surprises’ for racegoers.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The sell-out series is set to begin on Friday, 9 June, with Berlin artist Claptone certain to wow the crowds. Quickly establishing a place in dance music’s upper echelons, Claptone’s living existence is shrouded in mystery, with a beak-style mask hiding his identity. This mysterious yet light-hearted charm adds obvious appeal to a house and tech set, which will feature remixes such as ‘No eyes ft Jaw’ and ‘In The Night.’ Bound to prove popular, an appearance on the South Downs is one of a handful of his UK tour dates announced in 2023.

“Over 25,000 fans descend across the three nights when Goodwood Racecourses’ iconic parade ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor as the sun sets on an evening of racing in a stunning open-air amphitheatre. This year, racegoers are encouraged to celebrate a new ‘reflection’ theme which will be carried through lighting installations, dress code and surprise performances throughout the night. Crumpets and tea will be offered to racegoers as they depart the course, while complimentary return bus journeys to Chichester Train Station and neighbouring towns make it accessible for all.

Image courtesy of Goodwood

“Dedicated to making people dance, two time Grammy Award nominated Felix da Housecat continues the party on Friday, 16 June. Oozing charisma while combining musical and mental eccentricity, this blend has kept the American DJ and record producer in high reverence for over two decades. Captivating incarnations have seen him morph from resolute acid and techno warrior to electric disco pioneer, with fresh new music and signature remixes.

“To bring Three Friday Nights to an ultimate crescendo, Grammy Award Winner Roger Sanchez takes to the decks on Friday, 23 June. Famed for his remixes including ‘Hella Good’ by No Doubt as well as chart-topping originals such as ‘Another Chance’ and ‘Dream On Me,’ he is a four-time DJ Awards winner for Best House DJ and has received eight IDMA nominations for Best American DJ. With true international appeal, fans will have the opportunity to hear his established tunes alongside other fan favourites.”

Adult admission tickets start from £40, with Juniors (13-17) starting from £30. All products are expected to sell-out and can be purchased at Goodwood.com by calling 01243 755055.

For those that wish to upgrade their evening, the Sussex Lounge offers the ideal space for small and large groups.

