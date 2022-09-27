Tim Hortons Chichester: A first look at the new fast food coffee chain

The store will open to the general public on Thursday, September 29.

The Canadian fast food, coffee outlet has been highly anticipated since plans were announced for the new store on Portfield Way and occupies the former Pizza Hut store.

The store has announced that it will officially open to the public on Thursday, September 29.

The management team were welcoming and there was excitement as people got to try all that Tim Hortons had to offer.

The Chichester Observer was invited to an exclusive sneak peek at the new Tim Hortons in Chichester today (September 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the Observer team were shown around the vast building with brand new decor.

The electronic menu display showed all that the store had to offer for both breakfast and lunch menus, accompanied by a mountainous selection of doughnuts and other sweet treats.

We were also treated to a whole variety of Tim Hortons coffees including their specialty Original Blend, Dark Roast and, as per the recommendation of many of the staff members, French Vanilla.

To celebrate when doors open at Chichester Retail Park, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded free drinks for a whole year, and the brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep the celebrations going, there will also be a series of promotions running each week, which starts with Small Iced French Vanilla Coffee at 99p.

The new restaurant will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week with drive-thru, dine-in or takeaway options available.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K. said: “We are over the moon to be making our mark on the South Coast and bringing our first-class offering to the local community in Chichester.

“Chichester is a wonderful area with a special flair, and we can’t wait to cement Tim Hortons as a go-to spot within the local community. Our team is getting ready to celebrate the launch with an exciting range of promotions and giveaways, so make sure to come down and join us on opening day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad