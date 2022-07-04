Top Horsham chef pledges to repay out-of-pocket customers after restaurant closure

Tristan Mason, chef proprietor of Restaurant Tristan in East Street, said today: “Please bear with me. Everything is in hand, I promise.”

Tristan revealed in May how he had decided to give up the business after 14 years, saying: “I’ve lost my momentum.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He apologised to customers at the time and said: “I am sorry. I will be in touch. There is lots I need to sort out.”

Tristan Mason

Problems have since been experienced with the restaurant’s website following the restaurant’s closure in March.

But Tristan – who has retained a Michelin star every year for the past 10 years – pledged today that everyone would get back any money owed.

“I’m going to pay it,” he said. “I know it’s a priority.