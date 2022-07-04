Top Horsham chef pledges to repay out-of-pocket customers after restaurant closure

A leading Horsham chef who has put his Michelin-starred restaurant up for sale has pledged to repay customers who bought vouchers before the closure.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 4th July 2022, 3:56 pm

Tristan Mason, chef proprietor of Restaurant Tristan in East Street, said today: “Please bear with me. Everything is in hand, I promise.”

Tristan revealed in May how he had decided to give up the business after 14 years, saying: “I’ve lost my momentum.”

He apologised to customers at the time and said: “I am sorry. I will be in touch. There is lots I need to sort out.”

Tristan Mason

Problems have since been experienced with the restaurant’s website following the restaurant’s closure in March.

But Tristan – who has retained a Michelin star every year for the past 10 years – pledged today that everyone would get back any money owed.

“I’m going to pay it,” he said. “I know it’s a priority.

"It’s the rest of my life on the line here and I have to sort it out.”

