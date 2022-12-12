Truffles – the Sussex bakery chain – is preparing to open its 16th store tomorrow.

The Worthing branch will open at 7.30am tomorrow (Tuesday, December 13), serving fresh cakes, bakes and sandwiches, all prepared daily on site.

The latest store in the bakery’s chain is in Montague Street, in the space that was Monsoon/Accessorize. The firm was stated in 1982, and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary. It has other branches in places like Steyning, Shoreham, Hove and more.

Area manager Lisa Corkill said she and her team were looking forward to welcoming the first customers to the Worthing store, and to serving people over the festive period and beyond.

For more information, see www.trufflesbakery.co.uk.

1. Truffles bakery opening Worthing's latest bakery opens on Tuesday, December 13, in Montague Street Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

2. Truffles bakery opening Lisa Corkill, area manager, with two of the Worthing team members Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

