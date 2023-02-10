A dad from Turkey, who started a family in Worthing, is raising money for loved ones in his homeland after the devastating earthquakes this week.

More than 21,000 people are known to have died after the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday (February 6). Others have been left homeless in sub-zero temperatures.

Search and rescue teams, with the help of civilians, are continuing to look for survivors amongst the rubble of destroyed buildings.

In Worthing, Ahmet Ungan – along with his family – have launched a fundraiser with the aim of helping to deliver emergency relief.

Ahmet Ungan - with his wife Belinda and children Lara and Jem - are raising money for those affected by the tragic events in Turkey and Syria. Meanwhile, rescuers are continuing to search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of buildings. (Photo by KYRIAKOS FINAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

Belinda said her 11 and 13-year-old children ‘were very keen’ on completing a challenge to support their dad and extended family. This weekend, they will be taking on an eight-mile sponsored walk for Save the Children’s Earthquake appeal.

Belinda added: “It’s a way to do it on a personal level. My husband has been here [in the UK] for 20 years. He’s from the Hatay Province, where much of the damage is. A lot of his family still live there, like nieces and nephews.

"As far as we know, everyone is okay but he’s got further family that you wouldn’t necessarily know.

"One person has lost their home so it has very much affected close family.”

On the JustGiving page, Belinda said her children’s cousin lost her home in Gaziantep – which was at the epicentre of the earthquake.

Belinda said it’s been a ‘hard week’, especially on day one when the phone was done in Turkey meaning Ahmet couldn’t contact loved ones.

"Since then, he has been able to speak to people so it’s better,” Belinda said. “It does affect us definitely.

"It’s nice for him and the children to be able to do this fundraiser because it’s given them a positive thing to think about. Kids are 11 and 13. All four of them going for the walk.

“We are going to do a walk from East Dean on the South Downs Way, which is a very nice area. I’ve planned a route. We walk regularly but this is a longer walk than normal so it will be a challenge.”

Just three days after the JustGiving page was set up, the family have already raised more than £800 – well above their £150 target.

Belinda said: “Lots of friends and family have sponsored us. It’s a lot of money. We had no idea we would get this much. It’s really fantastic. People do want to donate because it is so serious.”

The Save the Children’s Earthquake appeal said a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. The region is ‘experiencing significant aftershocks’, including another 7.5 magnitude earthquake that has ‘hit close to the last one’.

The appeal read: “Reports estimate that thousands of people have lost their lives already. Thousands of children were forced out of their homes into the freezing night, without shelter.

“Our teams are working hand-in-hand with partner organisations across northwest Syria and Turkey to assess what children and their families need, so we can deliver emergency relief. But we urgently need your help.

“The emergency fund is truly the best and most efficient way to help children in crisis. This special reserve of money allows us to reach children as quickly as possible in devastating emergencies, and means we are already racing to assess the needs of children in Turkey and Syria.”

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/belinda-ungan-1675785005210.

