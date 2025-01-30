Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lloyds Banking Group is set to close two branches in Sussex.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Grinstead’s Lloyds bank, in London Road, will close on November 12 this year. It is among 61 newly-announced Lloyds closures.

Hove’s Halifax bank, in George Street, will close on October 20 this year. It is among 61 newly-announced Halifax closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been confirmed that 14 Bank of Scotland sites will close. All 136 banks will shut between May this year and March 2026 – with all affected workers offered alternative roles.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced it will close 136 branches of its financial services between May 2025 and March 2026. The closures will affect Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland high street sites, as more customers migrate to online banking. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The banking group is accelerating plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches. Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

To see the full list of closures, visit www.nationalworld.com/business/consumer/lloyds-banking-group-shut-136-branches-lloyds-halifax-bank-of-scotland-4965843

Advice to customers, whose local branch is closing, has been provided at moneysavingexpert.com – founded by Martin Lewis:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Use one of the Group's sister bank branches: “As of January 2025, Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers can use branches across any of the three banks for everyday banking, such as making cash deposits, withdrawals and paying in cheques. Find your nearest Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch – but be aware that this branch could end up closing, too.”

– Check if a Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland 'community banker' is visiting your area: “Community bankers will have a dedicated office space in a local venue. You can chat to them in private and they can offer support with account enquiries, but they don't offer cash or counter services. Check if a community banker is visiting your area and whether you'll need to book an appointment on the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland websites.”

– Head to a nearby Post Office. “You can withdraw cash and make deposits into your bank account via the Post Office.”