Two Sussex venues to compete for title of National Pub & Bar of the Year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pubs and bars from across the entirety of the United Kingdom are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties.
Each of these venues have been named the best in the South East of England and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.
– The Geese, Brighton, East Sussex;
– The Three Moles, Selham, West Sussex;
– The Mill, Haslemere, Surrey;
– The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Berkshire;
– The Journeyman, Buckinghamshire;
– The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hampshire;
– The Old Fort, Seaview, Isle of Wight;
– The Kings Arms, Elham, Kent;
– The Victoria Arms, Old Marston, Oxfordshire
A spokesperson for the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 said: “These pioneering hospitality operators have demonstrated excellence across a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.
"The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final on June 26.
“Held in London, the final will welcome all 94 County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become regional winners.
“The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.”
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine – which runs the event – said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.
"Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.