Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pubs and bars from across the entirety of the United Kingdom are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties.

Each of these venues have been named the best in the South East of England and will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

– The Geese, Brighton, East Sussex;

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pubs and bars from across the entirety of the United Kingdom are celebrating after being named the best in their respective counties. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

– The Three Moles, Selham, West Sussex;

– The Mill, Haslemere, Surrey;

– The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Berkshire;

– The Journeyman, Buckinghamshire;

– The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, Hampshire;

– The Old Fort, Seaview, Isle of Wight;

– The Kings Arms, Elham, Kent;

– The Victoria Arms, Old Marston, Oxfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 said: “These pioneering hospitality operators have demonstrated excellence across a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including design, service, style of offer, marketing and investment.

"The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their win, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final on June 26.

“Held in London, the final will welcome all 94 County Winners to come together and celebrate their achievements, before discovering which venues will go on to become regional winners.

“The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, finally, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine – which runs the event – said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.